Groups representing the United States doctors, teachers and top school officials pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions. The US President's decision comes despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

Brenda Del Hierro was not so thrilled with distance learning when her kids were sent home in March to when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, yet the Los Angeles mom said she was not convinced it would be safe to send them back to the classroom this fall.

Del Hierro said she backs a call by teachers unions in Los Angeles and nationwide to hold off re-opening schools until the latest intense surge of coronavirus cases fades and plans are in place to safely reopen.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, where Del Hierro's children are enrolled, has not yet decided whether in-person instruction will resume when school starts next month.

The teachers union in the nation's second-largest school district on Friday recommended keeping school campuses closed when the semester begins on August 18.

Simply calling for physical distancing and asking children and teachers to wear masks will not be enough, said Del Hierro. Her eight-year-old son, for example, complains that it is difficult to breathe through a mask, and tends to take his off.

She said she is also worried that if something upsetting happens at her son's school in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, teachers will not be able to properly console children from six feet away.

"I wish they would just focus on distance learning and making it better," said the stay-at-home mom, 33.

Jennifer McAfee, who teaches English at Dotson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes, said with just six weeks left before the start of school, there is too little time and too few resources to plan a safe re-opening.

Even something as simple as a ride on the school bus needs to be reimagined, she said, to make sure children obey distancing and mask guidelines.

Trump pushes to reopen schools

Trump ramped up his threat on Friday, saying the Treasury Department would re-examine schools' tax-exempt status and their federal funding.

His push to reopen schools comes as cases of the novel coronavirus surge in some of the country's most populous areas, prompting some state and local authorities to roll back plans to relax restrictions.

(With Reuters inputs)