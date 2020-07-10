Even as the pandemic grows rapidly so much so that Yediyurappa himself has decided to work from home and exercise self-isolation, questions on government expenditure in Karnataka are growing. The opposition has been commenting on the corruption of the BJP in Karnataka during the pandemic. However, a bureaucrat has approached the Karnataka government over the matter of questioning the expenditure.

Bureaucrat questions Karnataka gov's expenditure on Covid

Earlier, when the BIEC was announced to be turned into a COVID care centre, there was much speculation over why the Karnataka government had decided to rent rather than purchase equipment at steep daily rates.

Now, a bureaucrat who is maintaining anonymity has been reported by the New Indian Express as questioning the government's expenditure on the equipment during the pandemic. He raised the question of purchasing beds instead of renting them. He said it would cost the government three to four times the cost of buying beds.

The bureaucrat raising these concerns wrote to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on why the government was using this approach. Not just the bureaucrat the opposition has been raising similar concerns with regard to the BJP government's expenditure in the state on COVID-19.

A few days back Siddaramaiah tweeted that Murgesh Nirani the ex-minister had the data and records of expenditure on medical equipment of the state on a pen drive, "Your ex-minister Murugesh Nirani seems to have all the evidence to prove that yours is #100PercentCorruptSarkar."

He further alleged that the trying time of the state isn't stopping them from corrupt practices, "Difficult times are not stopping@CMofKarnataka from indulging in corrupt practices. Then why should it stop opposition from questioning corruption? Honest governance would have ensured more ventilators for the same amount paid now, saving more lives." He demanded that the government come out with all the documents and audit reports regarding the expenditure.

The BJP government is yet to address the matter and respond to the allegations.