Govinda has finally been discharged from the hospital after the gunshot incident. The superstar was hit in his leg by a bullet when it misfired from his own revolver. Govinda revealed that he was keeping the revolver in his cupboard when it accidentally got fired. There were reports of Mumbai Police having eliminated any foul play but not being sure about Govinda's version of accidental firing.

Govinda expresses gratitude

However, now, the actor has urged everyone not to link the accident to anything else it was not. Talking to the media stationed outside the hospital as he was discharged, the actor said, "I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital for taking care of me during this critical time. Thank you to everyone, all the politicians and artists who called and visited me. I have no words to express my gratitude."

What went down

The Hero No 1 actor further added, "Initially, I couldn't believe it had happened. Thoda gehra lag gaya tha, jab laga tab vishwas nahi hua. Aisa laga ke yeh kya hua? (It is a deep wound, and I couldn't believe it had happened. I thought, 'What just occurred?') I was getting ready to leave for the show... for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. Woh giri aur chal padi (the revolver fell and misfired). I felt a jhatka (I was shocked) and when I saw... there was a fountain (of blood)."

Asks not to misunderstand

"When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone's safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious... Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me," PTI quoted him saying.

The actor has been advised six weeks of bedrest.