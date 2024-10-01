In a shocking turn of events, Govinda has been rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The actor was placing his revolver in a cupboard when he accidentally fired a shot that hit him in his leg. He was rushed to the hospital as he was bleeding profusely. The bullet has been removed. Govinda was reportedly alone at his home at the time of the incident around 4: 45 in the morning.

Manager issues statement

"Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now," Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.

The report further states that the injury is not serious and Govinda is stable. Mumbai police has reportedly seized the actor's revolver. Govinda has been an integral part of the industry for the last five decades. The actor known for his comic timing and award-winning acting skills has left his fans and followers worried with the news of his bullet injury.

Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The party called him their 'star campaigner' and he vowed to work for the development of art and culture.