and Ali Fazal's reception pictures and videos have taken over the internet. The two look madly-in-love in each one of their photos. It was recently revealed that the couple got legally married in 2020.

Richa and Ali had a quirky reception ceremony. While Richa was seen wearing a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali chose to go with an Indo-Western look for their Mumbai wedding reception.

Who wore what

Fazal's long coat was designed by Kaushik Velendra. The two distributed sweets and even posed for the paparazzi. Richa and Ali even danced their hearts out at their reception functions. But, many on social media were not impressed by their unconventional looks. Netizens trolled the two and even called it their "fancy dress" or "Halloween costume".

Social media reacts

"His coat looks like a fancy dress for Halloween," wrote one user. "What worst dress," wrote another. "Ye wedding reception hai?" asked another user. "They both are wearing disastrous clothes but they both look so happy which is the most important thing," commented a social media user. "Ali fatal shittiest groom clothes I've ever seen... richa was ok.. lehnga bhi utaar diya," opined another.

Richa - Ali wed 2.5 years back

"Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event tonight in Mumbai," their spokesperson said.