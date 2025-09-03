Issues with price updates resolved, says Zerodha after hit by a technical glitch

India's leading retail broking platform, Zerodha, was hit by a technical glitch on Wednesday, leaving many users unable to view price updates on its Kite application.

The technical issue prompted a wave of complaints across social media, where users recalled similar instances in the past.

Following the complaints, at 9:50 A.M., Zerodha acknowledged the problem on the social media platform X, adding that order placement was not affected.

"Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the App. We're checking this. For now, please log in to the Kite web on a mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the application," Zerodha said.

Later at 9.51 A.M., Zerodha updated on the social media platform that the glitch has now been resolved.

Several users took to X to show their dissatisfaction with Zerodha's App.

"From the last 15 minutes, Zerodha has not been responding. Who will be responsible for the loss? I can't square off my positions. Please tell me, is Zerodha down all the time, please? Who will bear the loss?," a user named Shubham Nimawat posted on X.

A user named Kartik Shah wrote, "This is really frustrating. Please take responsibility for these outages. Every time this happens, traders bear the losses while you don't. We expect more accountability and a permanent fix."

Meanwhile, another user shared an old post from 2019 on X where he complained about a glitch. The 2019 post had also, in fact, recalled another past tech glitch at Zerodha that happened in 2018.

According to the company's website, over 1.6 crore clients place billions of orders every year via Zerodha's platform, contributing over 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes.

The top four online trading platforms together lost nearly 20 lakh active investors in the first half of the calendar year (2025), data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. Over 5.4 lakh active investors were lost by Zerodha, the biggest broker in terms of revenue, during the same time frame.

(With inputs from IANS)