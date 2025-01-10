The year 2025 has started with a major highlight as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on January 1, sending the internet into a frenzy. Just days later, PM Modi surprised the nation by making his podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

PM Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath

The teaser for the podcast showcases a candid conversation between PM Modi and Kamath, offering a glimpse of their engaging dialogue. Seated across Kamath, PM Modi shares his thoughts on leadership, politics, and personal experiences, marking a rare and insightful appearance.

In the trailer, Kamath confesses, "I am sitting here in front of you and talking; I feel nervous." Modi, with his characteristic smile, responds, "This is my first podcast; I don't know how it'll go with your audience."

The podcast touches on critical themes, including youth participation in politics. When asked about his views on young aspirants entering politics, Modi emphasizes, "Good people should become politicians. They should come with a mission, not just ambition."

The Prime Minister also reflects on his journey, recounting a speech he gave as Chief Minister where he admitted to making an insensitive remark. He humbly acknowledges, "Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God."

People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Vm3IXKPiDR — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 9, 2025

Addressing the perception of politics as a "dirty game," Modi quips, "If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation. During my first term, Indian people were trying to understand me, and I was trying to understand Delhi."

The podcast teaser has garnered immense praise, with netizens lauding Kamath for his efforts in convincing Modi to be part of his podcast.

Netizens slam Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani for spamming social media with their podcast videos and still being unable to feature PM Modi as their guest

Meanwhile, some users targeted popular podcasters Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani, criticizing their extensive promotion strategies.

One user commented, "Ranveer, I know you're going to watch this episode like a fan. Can you also try to bring Modi ji on your podcast?"

Another commented, "Fingers crossed for a non-scripted podcast!"

The full video will be out in the coming days.

