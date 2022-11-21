Actor-model Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in 2017, after winning the beauty pageant, Manushi forayed into Bollywood and was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. The actress garnered accolades for her performance and since then, fans are waiting to see Manushi in different roles on-screen.

But do you know, the diva is not single? Yes, you heard that right. The actress who often keeps her private life at bay is reportedly dating a businessman named Nikhil Kamath based in Bengaluru.

A source close to the two told HT that, Manushi and Nikhil Kamat have been in a relationship since 2021 and are going steady and strong. The duo wants to keep their relationship under wraps, as the actress wants to focus on her career. The report further stated that the two have moved in together recently. The couple often goes on trips together. However, pictures from their recent trip to Rishikesh have gone viral.

Pictures of Manushi Chhillar and her billionaire boyfriend Nikhil Kamath in Rishikesh go viral

A Reddit user shared the pictures of Manushi and Nikhil from their vacation. In the photos, the duo are seen performing puja, dressed in traditional attire. Manushi can also be seen wearing a marigold garland.

Take a look at the pictures

Who is Nikhil Kamath? Billionaire dating former Miss World-actress Manushi Chhillar

Nikhil Kamath, aged 35, is from Bengaluru and has been in business since he started his stock trading firm Zerodha in 2010 along with his brother Nithin Kamath. He is also the founder and executive of firms True Beacon and Gruhas, profitable-scale investment firms.

The young entrepreneur's success story has inspired youth. The Bengaluru resident started his first job at the age of 17 working at call centers. Nikhil is one of the most sought-after investment gurus in the country.

Personal life

Several reports state Kamath was married to businesswoman Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy last year. However, shortly after their wedding, the couple parted ways and divorced within a year. The investment guru is now ready to take the plunge with alleged girlfriend Manushi Chhillar.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar will be sharing screen space with John Abraham in the film Tehran.