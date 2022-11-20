Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the latest B-Town couple. A few months back, the heartthrob of Bollywood Hrithik made his relationship official, since the adorable duo has been indulging in social media PDA and often attend parties together.

Taking their relationship to the next level, there were reports of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad moving in together at a luxurious, sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The news of Hrithik and Saba moving in together went viral in no time. But is this true? No, the actor has denied the rumours of moving in with his girlfriend Saba.

The claim

As per a report in India Today, a source revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad would be moving in together in an apartment called Mannat in Mumbai. "They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," India Today quoted a source saying.

The report added that Hrithik had already spent ₹100 crores on the two apartments spread over two floors, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road.

Fact Check

Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in together with his girlfriend Saba Azad

On Sunday, Hrithik shared a post on his Twitter, along with the article link that mentioned the couple would be staying together in a new apartment. Quoting a news report, Hrithik tweeted, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

There is no truth to this.



As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

Hrithik and Saba's relationship

Power couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official on Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Since then, they have been sharing candid pictures with each other on their Instagram handle.

On November 1, Saba celebrated her 37th birthday. A few days later, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle thanking Hrithik Roshan, she also gave a sneak peek of the celebrations.

Professional front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Saba Azad will next be seen in Minimum, with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni.