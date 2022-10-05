On Tuesday, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha hosted their wedding reception for their friends from the fraternity in Mumbai. This is the first time; the couple made a public appearance after announcing their marriage.

Ali and Richa looked love-stuck as they posed for the cameras. Their candid clicks were filled with love, laughter and joy.

The bride and groom compliment each other in every way, and their striking outfit is what caught our attention. Richa Chadha looks gorgeous multicoloured outfit while Ali Fazal looks dapper in Indo-western navy-blue suit jacket.

Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's photos from their wedding reception in Mumbai:

After the photo ops, the couple greeted and gave sweet boxes to the paparazzi. Take a look.

The star-studded wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Vicky Kaushal was the first celebrity to arrive for the reception. Before posing with her and Ali. Vicky gave a long run and greeted the couple. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha worked together in the film Masaan, which was released in 2016.

Upon seeing Vicky alone, fans flocked to the paparazzo accounts and quizzed about Katrina's absence. Take a look:

Couple alert!

Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad make a stylish entry at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Fans were overjoyed seeing the couple as they posed for the camera. Hrithik looked dapper in a navy-blue suit, white Saba looked beautiful in green traditional attire.

Watch the video below:

Couple goals! Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni twinned in shades of blue.

Take a look

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda walked hand-in-hand. Take a look:

Ali Fazal's Mirzapur co-star, Golu aka Shweta Tripathi Sharma looked beautiful and vibrant as she posed for the shutterbugs with her husband rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta.

Other Bollywood celebrities who arrived at the reception to bless the couple are Pratik Gandhi with his wife Bhamini Oza, Kiran Rao, Varun Sharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Tabu, Swara Bhasker, Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Sayani Gupta, Kalki Koechlin, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor with his girlfriend, Karishma Tanna, Imaad Shah, Akshay Oberoi, Kubbra Sait, Sudhir Mishra, Divya Dutta, Rohan Joshi, Karishma Tanna, Guneet Monga, Ashutosh Rana with wife Renuka Shahane, Sanya Malhotra, Amrita Puri, Atul Kasbekar, Vijay Varma, Chaitanya Sharma with Shweta Tripathi, Kriti Kharbanda with Pulkit Samrat, Esha Gupta, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Tillotama Shome and others.

The couple has already hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow. They have been sharing pictures from the celebrations on their social media account.

Earlier in the day, Ali and Richa clarified that they have been legally married since 2020. The statement read, "This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai. They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story."

Many fans wish adorable couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha health, wealth and a lifetime of happiness!