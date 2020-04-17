Barun Sobti has been monikered as the heartthrob of television. His fans just can't get enough of his claim to fame character as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. His chemistry with his co-star Sanaya Irani and the romantic scenes between the two ignited the spark and garnered high TRP for the show.

International Business Times takes you down the memory lane when Arav and Khushi in the show had to consummate at a dingy place and Barun was feeling awkward to enact the scene.

Barun was extremely cautious and shy while performing this particular scene. this is what the actor has to say about it.

On Arnav and Khushi's initmate scene

I don't really know. The progression of a story depends on a lot of things. Everyone wanted to see the proximity between Arnav and Khushi and I feel that was the need of the hour. I just take it as my job. It's feels awkward to do such scenes. It's more difficult for a girl to do such a scene than a male actor. But we managed to pull it off really well. We were simply playing our parts and had fun enacting the scene. However, I am not sure if I would incorporate such a scene if I were the producer.

On having reservation doing bold scenes

I have my reservations on doing intimate scenes and won't be comfortable going overboard. On his wife's reaction to bold scenes

My wife knows that I love her too much so she is fine with the intimate scenes I do. She also knows that only if my role justifies such a scene will I do it. She understands my work as an actor.

Our memories just got refreshed after reading Barun's take on this particular scene. Here are some of the most intense scenes from the show Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon that will make you nostalgic!

Last but not the least, watch the Suhag Raat scene below: