Barun Sobti is the heartthrob of Indian television and has wowed his fans with his great acting skills and drool-worthy looks. Best known for this role as Arnav Singh Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Barun became the national crush for millions of girls. Barun not only charms his fans with his body of work but also gave a piece of delightful news to his admirers by announcing the arrival of his little princess Sifat last year.

Barun is complying with daddy duties like a pro. Like most of us are busy lazing around or working from home during quarantine, Barun is seeing his daughter growing up which is one of the most memorable experience for the new daddy.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Barun opened up about his daddy duties and shared how happy he is about his current on Asur which is streaming on Voot Select.

Excerpts from the interview:

On embracing fatherhood

I am at the best phase of my life as I am seeing my daughter grow. I spend more time with her. I didn't take up any work after my daughter was born. I have an 8 months old daughter I want to be there for her.

How has life changed after being a father

Fatherhood has made me more responsible and sensitive to people. I was very notorious and now I think I have calmed down a lot. I spend most of my time being with her. Now I don't take a vacation or travel.

On why he signed Asur

When I heard the script, I really liked it, it's so layered and people will like to see me in an all-new genre and avatar. Asur is by the best series I have seen and been part of.

For the uninitiated, Barun and his childhood sweetheart, Pashmeen Manchanda tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 12, 2010, in a Gurudwara. Sifat was born to the couple on June 28, 2019.

On the professional front, Barun is seen in Asura, which is streaming on Voot Select. The eight-episode web series is joined by an ensemble cast of Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh. Asura is a crime-thriller with a sprint of mythology and science.