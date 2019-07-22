Prabhas is all thrilled over the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, which has been named after his blockbuster movie Baahubali. The actor thanked the ISRO for the honour after its launch.

Baahubali has not only become blockbuster success at the worldwide box office, but also amassed a humongous fan base for actor Prabhas. Now, all eyes are set on the release of his upcoming movie Saaho, which is slated to hit the screens on August 30. Before its release, here is another reason for his fans to celebrate.

In a recent proud development for the entire nation, India's Space Scientists have a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching moon mission Chandrayaan 2 today. The instrument of action has been named after Prabhas' Baahubali. The success of Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

An elated Prabhas took to his Instagram page and shared, "Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India "

Baahubali broke all records and Prabhas became a sensation with the character which reflected strength and monumental triumph over all the obstacles which totally justifies how ISRO found resonance with the title. Like Baahubali, the ISRO has also succeeded in its mission in launching it.

Prabhas' popularity has seen no boundaries after the orbit breaking blockbuster film Baahubali franchise, which has garnered international acclaim as well. After the release of Baahubali 2, Prabhas has gone on to shoot his next film Saaho, which has been in the production stage for the last two years.

Saaho, which features Shraddha Kapoor along side Prabhas, was initially slated for release on August 15. But the makers postponed it to August 30 due to the delay in its production works. After its release, Prabhas will start working on his next film tentatively tiled Amour, which directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. He will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde in this movie.