An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist was found murdered inside his flat at Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 1) night.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old SR Suresh Kumar. He was a native of Kerala and was working at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the centres of ISRO in Hyderabad. He was allegedly murdered by some unknown assailants inside Annapurna Apartment, where he was living alone.

The preliminary investigation indicated that he was hit on the head with a blunt object which resulted in his death. However, it is unknown if the murderer was known to the victim. The police are probing all angles to find the culprit.

According to the reports, Suresh did not report for work on Tuesday after which his colleagues contacted him on his mobile but there was no response. They informed his wife Indira, who is working as a bank employee about him. Indira along with some family members quickly rushed to Hyderabad and informed the police about the situation.

The police broke opened the apartment door and found his mortal remains lying on the floor. The police officials have collected pieces of evidence from the flat and are checking the surveillance system to gather more clue over the crime.

Suresh was living in Hyderabad from the past twenty years and has a wife and two children. His son is settled in the United States and his daughter in Delhi.