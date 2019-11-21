The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has postponed the launch of PSLV-C47 that will be carrying Cartosat-3 and also 13 commercial nanosatellites. The launch was scheduled on November 25 but has now been rescheduled to 9.28 am on November 27.

According to the Indian space agency, Cartosat-3 will be launched from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. However, Isro has so far not given any reasons why it has postponed Cartosat-3's launch.

A third-generation agile advanced satellite

The PSLV-XL variant rocket will blast off from India's rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Isro had said the rocket launch will be on Nov 25 at 9.28 am.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors).

According to Isro, the 13 nanosatellites from the US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

Isro needs to find Vikram's fate on Moon

Isro has to find the fate of its Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram on the moon and if "it would be able to talk again", a US space expert said.

"It is for the ISRO scientists to find out if Vikram will be able to talk to them or Chandrayaan's orbiter to restore the link," said NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's spacecraft system engineering manager Ann Devereaux at an event, held to mark the World Space Week of the UN General Assembly.