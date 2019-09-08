The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) located the Vikram lander on the lunar surface on Sunday. The lander had lost communication with the space agency moments before its landing on Saturday (September 7).

"We have found the location of Vikram lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," said the chief of ISRO, K Sivan.

He also said that ISRO does not know if the moon lander has faced any damages during the hard landing.

However, the space agency is yet to establish communication with the Vikram lander that was located with the help of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The lander is safe and is revolving around the Moon.