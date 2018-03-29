The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch the GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A satellite March 29. The 27-hour countdown for the launch began Wednesday and the communication satellite will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 4.56 pm Thursday.

GSLV -F08 / GSAT-6A Mission Fact File The satellite will be launched by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

The GSLV rocker weighs 415.6 tonnes and is 49.1 meters tall.

The GSAT-6A satellite will be put into orbit about 17 minutes after the launch, reported IANS.

ISRO said that the GSAT-6A satellite is similar to GSAT-6 but comes with a few improvements.

The organization said that the two improvements include the use of the high thrust Vikas engine and an electromechanical actuation system

ISRO chairman K Sivan also told IANS that the communication satellite's Thursday launch will pave the way for another navigation satellite.

The next launch has been planned for the next fiscal.