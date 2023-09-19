The Embassy of Israel on Tuesday announced the dates for India tour of the talented Israeli singer-songwriter, Danny Kuttner. The tour kicks off on September 22, 2023, promising electrifying performances across key Indian cities, including New Delhi and Gurgaon, along with a special appearance at the renowned Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of Israel in India, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Danny Kuttner has been rapidly gaining recognition in the Israeli music scene, and we are thrilled to bring her music to India. Her distinctive musical style is bound to captivate audiences here, and we anticipate that her tour will introduce Indian audiences to the rich tapestry of Israeli culture."

Originating from Tel Aviv, Danny Kuttner is swiftly leaving her mark on the Israeli music landscape. Kuttner's music transcends traditional boundaries, effortlessly weaving together elements of jazz, neo-soul, and electronica to create a mesmerizing and wholly unique auditory journey.

This tour stands as a testament to the Israeli Embassy's commitment to promoting Israeli culture in India, fostering cultural exchange, and strengthening the bonds of culture between these two nations.

Tour Schedule:

September 22nd, 6:00 PM: "Amarrass Nights" at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi September 23rd, 08:30 PM: The Piano Man, Gurgaon September 26th, 08:30 PM: The Piano Man, New Delhi September 29th: Ziro Festival, Arunachal Pradesh

Tickets for these performances are available for purchase online through the official websites of the respective events.