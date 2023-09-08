Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has touched millions of fans with her charismatic voice, be it young, old or Gen Z, The icon's mesmerising voice has enchanted audiences for decades. She has sung in all genres be it Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar to Chura Liya Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein, Jaane Do Naa to name a few. Be it peppy numbers to sad songs she has given an entire generation some gem of songs.

The living legend is celebrating her 90th birthday i.e. 8 September. And the doyen of Indian music will be celebrating her birthday by performing in Dubai.

Asha Tai to celebrate her birthday in Dubai

Asha Bhosle will bring in her birthday in style with a Broadway-style live show in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

The concert is titled Asha@90 and the veteran singer will enchant the audience by performing her timeless classics while also playing a heartfelt tribute to India's legendary singers and musicians.

In an interview with The Indian Express, she spoke about her love for music and how this year is special for her.

Asha Bhosle shared, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat. This birthday, however, is different. I shall be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert."

Lesser-known facts about Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle's journey began at the tender age of 10 when she made her playback debut with the song Chala Chala Nav Bala in the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She recorded her first solo Hindi film song in the 1949 release Raat Ki Raani. Starting her career in an era dominated by playback legends like Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum was no easy feat, but Asha Bhosle faced challenges head-on and overcame them, eventually contributing her voice to over 12,000 songs.

Personal life

Asha Bhosle got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle at a very young age, she was merely 16 when she took nuptials. She had two daughters and one with him. Asha and Ganpatrao separated in 1960.

Unfortunately, Asha's daughter Varsha committed suicide at the age of 56 after suffering from depression. Her youngest son Hemant died of cancer in 2015.

The singer married the well-known music composer. R D Burman in 1980. Pancham Da was 6 years younger than Asha Tai.

Asha Bhosle's culinary skills

Asha Bhosle loves cooking and she even owns a chain of restaurants. The legendary singer runs restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait under the name of 'Asha's.' Apart from this, they also have restaurants in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain.

Award and accolades

Speaking of her career and achievements, Asha Bhosle has won many awards in her career so far. In the year 2000, the Government of India honoured Asha Bhosle with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and later in 2008 she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

In 2011, the melody queen of India was also acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music industry.

International Business Times, India wished Asha Tai a very happy and musical birthday!