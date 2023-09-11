Doting wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra once again was the biggest cheerleader for her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers' concert on Sunday night was a fun-filled and enriching experience. Apart from several fans cheering at Nick Jonas's concert, Priyanka Chopra hosted her friend and actor Preity Zinta at her husband Nick Jonas' event.

Nick Jonas gets emotional

Nick Jonas gave an electrifying performance at the concert and enthralled the audience. The eminent singer got emotional as apparently one of the fans from the audience gestured that his father passed away. This moved Jonas and he couldn't hold back his tears.

Take a look

Preity Zinta attends Nick Jonas's concert; Priyanka Chopra turns "amazing host"

Preity took to her Instagram to share a clip from the concert and also called Priyanka 'an amazing host'.

It was indeed nostalgic to see Preity Zinta joining in with Priyanka Chopra for a Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka looked stunning at the concert in a black cut-out dress, while Preity too was dressed in black.

Fans were awestruck seeing Priyanka and Preity taking pretty pictures in the concert

Sharing the clip from the night, Priety wrote, "What a fun night ❤️ and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting."

Priyanka Chopra shared a caracsoul post on Instagram and captioned it as "Incredible weekend ❤️✨."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Preity had starred together in the 2003 Sunny Deol film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and are now both settled in Los Angeles with their husbands and kids.