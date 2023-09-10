Amid the ongoing G20 summit in Delhi. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday took time out from his busy schedule and paid a visit to Delhi's Akshardham temple.

Indian-origin British PM sought blessings with his wife Akshata Murthy hours before the start of the second day of the G20 Summit. The security in and around the temple premises has been tightened.

Pictures and videos from the divine darshan have surfaced online.

All you need to know about UK PM's Akshardham temple visit

During his visit, the British prime minister was given an overview of Swaminarayan Akshardham, a 100-acre spiritual and cultural complex that portrays the traditions and ancient architecture of India and promotes the timeless Hindu spiritual messages of faith, devotion and harmony.

Inside the main temple complex, the couple paid their respects to the sacred images, and idols of deities, bowed down with folded hands, performed aarti and posed for photographers.

The first couple of UK also performed abhishek (ritual pouring of water) on the murti of Nilkanth Varni Maharaj.

Take a look

Sharing his impressions of his visit, the UK Prime Minister said: "We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony, and becoming a better human being. This is not only a place of worship, but a landmark that also portrays India's values, culture and contributions to the world. We see today in Britain these very same values and culture through the positive contributions the British Indian community makes to our country."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. Earlier on Friday, Sunak expressed his hope that he would find time to visit a temple in India during his stay for the G20 Summit.

On Friday, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in Delhi to attend the prestigious G20 Summit. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.