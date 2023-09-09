Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday today. On his special day, the actor sought a blessing at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with his son Aarav Khanna. The videos and pictures of his divine darshan have surfaced online.

Amongst several pictures that have surfaced online. Viral clips show cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also praying along with Akshay Kumar and Aarav.

At the temple of Baba Mahakaleshwar, Akshay Kumar wore a saffron dhoti. He was seen praying with closed eyes. His sister, nephew, and son, Aarav, joined him. Another photo shows cricketer Shikhar Dhawan attending the Aarti while dressed in a white kurta. All of them attended the Bhasma Aarti. After that, they proceeded to Shri Mahakal Lok.

Shikhar Dhawan prays with Akshay Kumar

Dhawan recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, seeking divine blessings for India's triumph in the upcoming cricket World Cup.

Akshay Kumar performed all the temple's rituals, including the morning aarti, while Shikhar Dhawan offered special prayers for the well-being of Team India.

Akshay spoke to the media after performing puja

Akshay spoke to the media and said that the country should continue to grow and Baba's blessings should remain. Shikhar Dhawan said that he thanked God for calling them there and took blessings.

When Shikhar was asked about the World Cup, Akshay playfully said that these are small things to wish for since they are destined to win. He further mentioned that one should wish for progress from Mahakal and wish that the country progresses more.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Akshay Kumar & Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.



(Video source: Mahakaleshwar Temple)

Netizens have created the actor visiting the temple on his birthday

A section of netizens loved his gesture, while few were of the view that all this is for his films to get back on track

Celebrating his 56th in a divine way. #AkshayKumar? visits the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple to witness the sacred Bhasm Arti and seek Lord Mahakal's blessings. A beautiful blend of spirituality and celebration.#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/GjCtRg0G89 — Immortal (@immortalkhiladi) September 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

The forthcoming film which was earlier titled 'Mission Ranigan: The Great Indian Rescue' has now been changed to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.' This has come amid the online debate about changing India's name to Bharat after it was brought in by the government during Parliament's upcoming special session.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff. He will share screen space with Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The teaser of Welcome 3 was announced on Akshay's birthday.

Akshay is currently basking in the success of OMG 2 which has collected more than ₹148 crore at the domestic box office.

For the unversed, Shikhar Dhawan, the acclaimed Indian cricketer who is known for his batting, has not been included in the Indian cricket team for the World Cup 2023.