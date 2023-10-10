The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday confirmed that a deputy commander was killed in a clash with inflitrating militants near the country's northern border with Lebanon.

In a post on X, the IDF said: "The Deputy Commander of the 300th Brigade, LTC Alim Abdallah—from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat—was killed yesterday (Monday) when confronting terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Lebanon. The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to support them."

Abdallah, 40, and other troops fought several militants who crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel, killing at least two of them, according to the military.

Israeli rescue services reported that at least six Israelis were injured by shrapnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group claimed responsibility for the infiltration.

In response to the infiltration, Israel Air Force helicopters launched airstrikes on Hezbollah posts in Lebanon, the IDF said.

At least three Hezbollah fighters were killed in the strikes, the Iran-backed militant group said.

(With inputs from IANS)