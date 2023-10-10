Following a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "people of India stand firmly" with the Jewish nation amid the ongoing conflict with the Hamas militant group.

Thanking Netanyahu for making the call and "providing an update on the ongoing situation", Modi said in a post on X: "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

This the Prime Minister's second post after the conflict broke out on October 7 when the Palestinian militant group launched the unprecedented attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Also taking to X hours after the attack, Modi had said: "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

As the violence raged for a fourth day on Tuesday, more than 1,600 people have been killed on both the sides, while tens of thousands of people have been displaced and injured.

Israeli authorities believe that up to 150 people, including senior army officers, are being held as hostages by the Hamas in the besieged coastal enclave.

(With inputs from IANS)