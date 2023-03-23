The Embassy of Israel in India donated an Israeli-invented technology and Made-in-India drip irrigation system to the Children's Park in New Delhi. The initiative was organized on the occasion of World Water Day to encourage water efficiency and teach young children about water conservation.

H.E. Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India said, "We are happy to share the drip irrigation system with the Children's Park near India Gate to assist them in their water conservation efforts. This is another example of the multifaceted partnership between Israel and India in the field of water. We are looking forward to collaborating with NDMC to transform this park into a water-efficient park."

This drip irrigation system is one of the byproducts of Israel-India growing partnership and aligns with India's Make-in-India initiative.

In recent decades, cutting-edge innovations developed in Israel to tackle the water shortage have helped position Israel as a world leader in all aspects of water management. Israel is proud to share its expertise in water to promote water security around the world and especially with its precious friend India.