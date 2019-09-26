Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia will jointly launch an English language Islamic television channel with the aim to remove misconceptions of the Islamic religion propagated by Islamophobia.

In a tweet, the Pakistan premier said, "President Erdogan, PM Mahatir and myself had a meeting today in which we decided our 3 countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on our great religion – Islam."

The tweet was made when PM Khan was in New York in the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that the channel would broadcast shows and movies, which will be on Islam and Muslims, in order to educate the world on Islamic history.

"Misperceptions which bring people together against Muslims would be corrected; issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people and the world; Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence," Khan's tweet further read.

In New York, the prime minister attended a round table conference on 'Countering Hate Speech', which was co-hosted by both turkey and Pakistan. During his speech, Khan spoke about the need to irradicate hate speech and Islamophobia and how the marginalisation of any community leads to the radicalisation.