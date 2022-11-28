Four members of a family, including a famous Islamic scholar of Jammu, were killed in a tragic road accident near the Chenani area of Udhampur district of J&K on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Islamic scholar, his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson were killed in the accident. Two persons died on the spot where remaining two succumbed to their injuries on way to Udhampur hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Islamic scholar Mohammad Jamal-ud-Din 65, his son Abdul Hamid 32, who happens to be the chief cleric of Jamia Masjid Sangaldan, Hajira Begum, wife of Abdul Hamid, and Aadil Ahmad, 16, who was Jamal-ud-Din's daughter.

Reports said that an ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number 1449-JK-19 skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Prem Mandir at Chenani near Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The vehicle was on its way to Udhampur from the Gool-Sangaldan area of the Ramban district.

Two persons died on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured persons were evacuated from the spot for treatment, however, both of them succumbed on way to the hospital, they said.

The ill-fated family was going to Udhampur for treatment of Islamic scholar

Reports said that Abdul Hamid along with his wife was going to Udhampur for the treatment of his father Mohammad Jamal-ud-Din. Abdul Hamid has a fixed appointment with a doctor at Udhampur but their vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Chenani.

"Just in - Accident at Sarmoli. Reportedly, Mufti Abdul Hamid Saheb, Imam, Jamia Masjid Sangladan, and his father, Mufti Jamal Din Saheb died on spot", Deputy Commissioner Ramban tweeted just after the accident.

"All four passengers traveling in an Alto vehicle which met with an accident near Samroli, Udhampur have died. The family belonged to Sangaldan, Gool. More updates will follow", he tweeted again.

