Three soldiers, who were part of a patrol party near the Line of Control (LoC in the Machhal sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district, lost their lives in the line of duty after an avalanche hit the party.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman informed that a routine link patrol was undertaken on the intervening night of 17 and 18 November 22 in Machhal Sector.

"During the patrol, Gunner Souvik Hazra complained of breathing difficulty. After the initial assessment, it was planned to evacuate him to the nearest post. During the move to the nearest post, the tail of the patrol party came under a massive snow slide. A search and rescue was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post also moved to undertake the operation", he said.

In the meanwhile, the medical situation of Gunner Souvik Hazra, who was diagnosed with hyperthermia, started deteriorating. An air evacuation request was raised at about 10.30 AM and he was evac to 168 MH, Kupwara. The braveheart later succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital.

The search party at the snow slide site located Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar. He was moved to the nearby post and further evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara at about 02.30 PM by helicopter. The braveheart, however, succumbed to his medical condition at the Military Hospital. Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was however still missing.

#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Nk Chef Gaikwad Manoj, L/Nk (Gnr) Mukesh Kumar & Gnr(Opr) Souvik Hazra who laid down their lives in the line of duty in #Machhal Sector, #Kupwara. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families & are committed to their well-being. pic.twitter.com/78NNBAygVh — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 19, 2022

Avalance rescue dog locates missing soldier

A specialized rescue team along with an avalanche rescue dog from Z Gali were airlifted and immediately inducted to locate the missing individual. After an extensive search, Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was recovered at around 04.30 PM and was air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara. The braveheart also could not be revived and succumbed to his medical condition.

Late Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was forty-one years old and had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil Dhule, District in Maharashtra. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Late Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar was twenty-two years old and had joined Army in 2018. He belonged to the village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his mother.

Late Gunner Souvik Hazra was twenty-two years old and had joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. The braveheart is survived by his uncle.

The mortal remains of the three Bravehearts will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being.