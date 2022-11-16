Eight passengers including four women were killed when a passenger vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident in the Marwah area of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab region on Wednesday evening.

Reports said that at about 1800 hours, a private cab skidded off the road and fell into a gorge on Alasyar road near Tatapani Marwah in the mountainous district.

Immediately a rescue operation was launched by locals and a police party, they said. Eight people including four women and as many men died on the spot, reports said.

Seven of the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Amin Sheikh of Chunjor March, Umer Gani Shah of Nowapachi Marwah, Mohammad Irfan Hajam of Qaderna Marwah, Afaq Ahmad Hajam of Thachna Marwah, Safoora Bano of Anjer Marwah, Muzamilla Banoo and Asia Banoo, both residents of Yardoo Marwah.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt confirmed the eight casualties in the accident and said that a case has been registered. "Investigations are underway," he added.

Third accident in eight days in this belt

Today is the third accident in the Chenab region of Jammu province during the last eight days.

On Monday a Superintending Engineer, an Executive Engineer, and an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) were among four persons killed after an official vehicle of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Assar area of Doda district.

A Bolero vehicle fell into a deep gorge near Trungul Pull Assar around on Monday. Three persons Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), and the driver died on the spot. Superintendent Engineer Suresh Kumar was injured and shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

On November 8, four youth were killed when the ill-fated car registration number JK06-9297 in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into the mighty Chenab river near Karara Premnagar in Doda.

The killed youth were identified as Rohan Mangotra son of Sadhu Ram of Nayedangri, Adit Kotwal son of Rakesh Kumar of Paryote, Surjeet Singh son of Dharamsingh of Jodhpur and Vishal Chandail son of Jagdish of Shiva Suhanda.

