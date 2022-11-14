In a tragic accident, two engineers among three officials of the Roads and Building (R&B) Department were killed and another engineer was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday.

According to reports, the ill-fated vehicle carrying a team of senior officers of the R&B Department skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the bank of the river Chenab near Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway this morning.

The officers were going to a spot in connection with official work near Doda.

Reports said the vehicle rolled down 200 metres into the gorge, resulting in the death of Executive Engineer Rafiq Shah, a resident of Poonch district, and Assistant Executive Engineer Kamal Kishore Sharma of Udhampur and driver Mohammed Hafeez of Doda.

According to police, Superintending Engineer Suresh Kumar was critically injured and shifted to hospital. Reports said that a preliminary investigation suggested that the accident occurred due to low visibility because of the foggy conditions and heavy rain.

Union Minister, LG express condolences

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences over the accident.

"Just now spoken to Deputy Commissioner Doda, Sh Vishesh Paul Mahajan. Sad news of a tragic road accident killing 3 diligently performing R&B officials. XEN Sh Rafiq Sheikh, AEE Sh KK Sharma, and driver Sh Hafeez. Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer Sh Suresh Kumar is being shifted to Jammu for treatment of injuries. My sincere condolences. Huge loss to the Department as well as the society", Dr. Jitendra Singh tweeted.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Doda. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Doda. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 14, 2022

Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road closed due to heavy snowfall

Snowfall on Monday forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway as well as the historic Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian.

A traffic department official said that Srinagar-Leh Highway was closed amid snowfall around areas of Sonamarg.

Reports said that the historic Mughal road was closed following a snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas along the thoroughfare.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar was through for the traffic when this report was filed. Sources said that it was raining at several places along the thoroughfare.

"Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Mughal road & SSG road closed for vehicular movement due to the fresh snowfall," the Traffic Police said in a tweet also.