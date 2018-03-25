Peshawar Zalmi will look to become the first team to win two Pakistan Super League titles when they face Islamabad United in Karachi on March 25.

Islamabad advanced to the final by beating Karachi Kings in the first qualifier in Dubai and are playing in their second PSL final. United reached the final of the inaugural edition of the PSL in 2016, but were beaten by Quetta Gladiators.

Misbah ul Haq is doubtful to play for Islamabad as he is nursing a hand injury. England opener Alex Hales is also unavailable after he opted against traveling to Pakistan because of security concerns.

Peshawar beat Quetta in a thrilling one-run victory in the first eliminator in Lahore – the first match held in Pakistan in the third season of the PSL – and then got the better of Karachi in the second eliminator to book their place in the final.

Zalmi opener Tamim Iqbal is unlikely to play in the final due to a knee problem.

The match is the first high-profile event to be held at Karachi's National Stadium since a Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was played at the venue in 2009.

"I have been told that there are a lot of Pashtuns here, I want them to come up dress in yellow and show their support," Zalmi captain Darren Sammy told Geo News.

"In the end of the day cricket is the winner, so far the city has been great. Lahore has been great, I challenge Karachi to be even greater."

Where to watch

The final will start at 7:30 pm IST. The game will be broadcast live on DSport, while live streaming services are available on Jio TV, Airtel TV and cricketgateway.com.

Teams

Islamabad United (probable): Luke Ronchi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, JP Duminy (c), Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Asif Ali, Samuel Badree, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Sami, Amad Butt

Peshawar Zalmi (probable): Kamran Akmal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (c), Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul