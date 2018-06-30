Some of the Indian Super League clubs are signing some remarkable players ahead of season 5 which is expected to begin by the end of September.

Bengaluru FC started off the week (June 25) by singing Bhutanese striker from I-League out of Minerva Punjab while Kerala Blasters bolstered their attacking department by singing two strikers. FC Goa and FC Pune City concentrated on reinforcing its midfield with some signings last week.

We have compiled all transfers by each clubs in the last week for the Indian Super League 2018-19.

Bengaluru FC

Reigning Super Cup champion and runners-up of ISL, Bengaluru FC made a sensation move by singing Bhutanese attacker Chencho Gyeltshen on a one-year deal. The 22-year-old forward joined the Blues after a stellar season with defending I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC, netting seven goals for them.

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC had busy week signing three players apart from announcing Toyota Yaris Laliga World, a three-way pre-season tournament that will see the Kochi-based outfit taking on Australian club Melbourne City FC and Spanish club Girona FC.

The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned club signed goalkeeper Naveen Kumar from FC Goa at the start of the week. The club also secured the services of promising winger Jithin MS for the next three years. Jithin who was playing for Thrissur-based FC Kerala, an I-League Second Division Club, got noticed after a brilliant show after the Santosh Trophy earlier this year.

Kerala Blasters also signed striker Seiminlen Doungel from NorthEast United FC. The 24-year old footballer from Manipur had scored a hat-trick in the last ISL season for the Highlanders against Chennaiyin FC.

FC Pune City

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned ISL club FC Pune City retained the services two midfielders for the season 5. The Stallions awarded the two-year deal to 29-year old Adil Khan who scored four goals in 18 appearances in the season 4.

Get ready to see more of his crunching tackles and astounding goals.



The indomitable Adil Khan has been retained by the club for two seasons.#BleedOrange #RakhtKesari pic.twitter.com/Ky2pgKp41a — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) June 25, 2018

The club also retained 21-year-old central midfielder Rohit Kumar for 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons. The Delhi lad joined FC Pune City in 2017-18 through drafts and played 14 matches scoring two goals, both against ATK, one each in the home and away fixtures.

FC Goa

FC Goa guided by head coach Sergio Lobera signed Manipuri footballer, Jackichand Singh for the forthcoming season. The 26-year-old winger joined the Gaurs after a season with Kerala Blasters. He had also represented Maharashtra duo FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC in the previous ISL seasons.