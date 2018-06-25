Ahead of the Indian Super League season 5, Bengaluru FC has bolstered their attack by signing Bhutanese attacker Chencho Gyeltshen on a one-year deal. The 22-year-old forward joined the Blues after a stellar season with defending I-league champions Minerva Punjab FC.

With 10 international goals in his bag, Chencho is Bhutan's all-time leading scorer. He is nicknamed 'CG7' and 'The Ronaldo of Bhutan', because of his playing style. Chencho began his youth career at Yeedzin FC in 2008 and made quick improvements for the first-team debut in the Bhutan National League.

In 2014, he was the captain of Druk United FC of the Thimphu League. After a spell with Thimphu FC in 2015, Chencho moved abroad to Thailand's Buriram United. He is then loaned out to Surin City. After another short loan spell with Nonthaburi FC (2016), he moved to Satun United (2016) before returning back from Thailand.

Chencho starred in the 2016 Bhutan National League finishing as the top-scorer with Thimphu FC before joining FC Tertons. He moved abroad again joining Bangladesh's Chittagong Abahani in October 2016.

At the start of I-league season 2017-18, he joined Minerva Punjab FC in his third move abroad. The attacker continued fine form in India by netting seven goals, third highest in the League, helping Minerva Punjab to their maiden I-League title.

"Bengaluru FC is one of the top clubs in India but more importantly, it has been my dream to play for them and I'm happy that the move has happened. It's a team with so many experienced players and the aim is to keep learning from them and improving with every passing day at the club," said Chencho after completing the formalities.

Chencho will be teaming up with experienced players like Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Miku and others in Blue's attacking department. The South Indian club has also roped in versatile winger Kean Lewis on a one-year deal from FC Pune City and right-back Rino Anto from Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming Indian Super League season.