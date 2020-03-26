Day after the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the Kabul gurdwara attack on Wednesday, March 25, another blast has been reported from a magnetic bomb almost 50 meters away from the Gurudwara where the cremation of the people dead in yesterday's blast was conducted.

Most of the dead were Sikhs. The magnetic bomb blast has reported no causalities, but a man with serious injuries.

Earlier yesterday, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the Kabul gurdwara attack that has killed almost 27 people amidst the coronavirus macabre.

Kabul Sikh temple siege

A witness of the incident Raju Singh Sonny told AFP that a man dressed in a police uniform burst into the temple in central Kabul, shot a guard and started attacking worshippers in the main hall.

"Several other attackers also entered the building and they were going from room to room shooting people," Sonny said.

Those dead in the firing included a child whose body was brought to a Kabul hospital, emergency services and the hospital said.

United Nations and United States condemn the attack

"The Secretary-General condemns the attack today in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said in a statement.

In addition to this, US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo on Wednesday had also condemned the attack which killed over two dozen people and wounded eight others.

"I want to address the ISIS-K claimed attack in Afghanistan. The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul this morning which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people. The Afghan people deserve a future free from ISIS-K and other terrorist activity," said Mr Pompeo in a statement.

While India's Ministry of External Affairs remarked, "Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers."