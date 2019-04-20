Tanushree Dutta recently lashed out at Ajay Devgn in an open letter questioning him for not replacing Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape and sexual harassment, in his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. However, Tanushree's sister Ishita Dutta, who has worked with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam, has now jumped to the actor's defense.

Ishita believes that Ajay Devgn won't get upset or angry with her and her husband Vatsal Seth for what Tanushree has said or feels about the ongoing situation as it bears no connection with their equation with the actor.

"I understand that this could land me in a precarious situation, but what's right is right. My sister is supporting the truth. Not at all. My equation with Ajay sir is separate and bears no connection with what my sister feels about the situation. I don't think he will be upset or angry with me for what she has to say. Vatsal and I have a strong equation with him. Ajay sir isn't the producer of the film, so he can't be solely responsible. It has to be a collective decision. I believe that they (the makers of the film) couldn't have possibly done anything about it," Ishita Dutta was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

After Tanushree's outrage against Ajay Devgn for Alok Nath's presence in his upcoming film, the actor had broken his silence over the issue questioning why he was being singled out as being insensitive.

"I reiterate I am extremely sensitive to the #MeToo movement. But when circumstances are beyond me, I don't see why an attempt is being made to 'single' me out as being insensitive. This is untrue," Ajay Devgn had responded to Tanushree's open letter.

Tanushree, in her open letter, had said, "Tinsel town is full of liars,showoffs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the sign post is pointing currently at Ajay Devgan. During the #metoo movement in India the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is Working with rape and harrassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him make a comeback to Bollywood. Doesn't this prove yet again that your big Bollywood heroes are truly zeroes! Overrated actors and human beings who have created a clout by clever PR machinery and carefull manipulation of public sentiments,old stuffy morons who cant tell the difference between what's right and wrong and what is the need of the hour!"

Now that Ishita has chosen to be on the either side, it remains to be seen how Tanushree would react to her sister's opinions.