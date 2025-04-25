Ishaan Khatter has expressed his love and admiration for Kashmiri people amid Pahalgam terror attack. 'The Royals' actor has urged everyone not to let hatred divide them and not to let politics win over humanity. Ishaan, who shot a recent album with Tara Sutaria in Pahalgam, is hurt by the visuals of the victims.

Ishaan was in Pahalgam 2 months ago

"On a personal note, I'd like to say this. I was in Pahalgam barely 2 months ago. I have always felt a deep connection and love for Kashmir and have always found the people to be kind and helpful. I've met some beautiful souls there. My heart aches to imagine the loss that the victims of these awful attacks are facing," the Khaali Peeli actor wrote on social media.

Urge people to stand together for humanity

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother urged people not to forget that Kashmir has been wounded and the life of the people there often gets affected by such instances.

"Let's not forget Kashmir has long been damaged. A place that is often called heaven on earth is deeply wounded by acts like these and the lives of its people indelibly affected. We stand to be tested not for our politics, not for our religion but for our HUMANITY," he added.

Ishaan also urged people to demand justice but not spew blind hatred. He also insisted that people should see the situation with sensitivity and thoughtfulness as human beings.

"Let's never forget and let's direct our collective anger towards accounting for JUSTICE and not blind hatred. Let's be what these pathetic assailants want us to forget we really are - Human beings, with sensitivity, reasoning and thoughtfulness."