Every year Lakme Fashion Week gives netizens some viral moments on the ramp that live rent-free in their hearts for quite some time. The fashion week has started with an absolute blast and as always the biggest names from the film fraternity and the fashion industry are taking part in it. Ishaan Khatter recently walked the ramp for the popular brand Saaksha and Kinni. He got the audience engaged with his impressive moves. He grooved to the music with a lot of enthusiasm and then eventually went on to strip and walk the ramp shirtless.

Ishaan was seen in a baggy, vibrant orange and beige floral ensemble. The actor was seen dancing while he entered the ramp and as he proceeded to walk, he went ahead and unbuttoned his shirt and threw it on the side of the ramp where the audience was seated. Then, Ishaan took out a sunscreen stick from the pocket of his trousers and applied it on his shoulder and his face.

The moment on the LFW ramp went viral in an instant and got netizens talking. A Reddit discourse was started on the same and the netizens seemed extremely livid about it. Internet users were absolutely not impressed with the move that Ishaan chose to pull while walking the ramp.

A comment on the Reddit discourse read, "Cringe . What these clowns have turned the runway into .These flop celebs are making the runway all about themselves where the main focus should be on the design. Apna field me toh hagta hi he ab idhar models ka kam chinke idhar bhi hag rha he.And actual models who knows how to present the attire and how to walk are losing their jobs becoz of these clowns." Another comment read, "Why is he stripping lol. And what's up with the sunstick application? Brand promotion or what. Getting weirder and weirder."

An internet user on the same discourse said, "Whattaaa respect to the designers cloth" while another said, "The fact that this is not even making him look any more attractive."

In terms of work, Ishaan was last seen on 'The Perfect Couple' which went on to become a popular Netflix release. He will next be seen in a show called 'The Royals' opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Zeenat Aman.