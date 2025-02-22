Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit cinemas today, February 21, 2025.The romantic comedy is a classic comedy of errors, revolving around a married man, Ankur Chadha (played by Arjun Kapoor), who finds himself trapped in a chaotic situation. His ex-wife, Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar), suffers from amnesia after an accident and has forgotten that she and Ankur have parted ways.

Meanwhile, Ankur falls in love with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh) and plans to marry her. The film follows the chaotic and messy journey of soon-to-be-wife Antara, ex-wife Prabhleen, and Ankur as he struggles to manage the situation.

Packed with adult humour, puns, and some laugh-out-loud moments, Mere Husband Ki Biwi delivers a dose of lighthearted entertainment. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film promises wholesome fun. Arjun Kapoor, often trolled for his acting and expressionless face, playfully spoofs himself and steps up his performance.

While the film doesn't offer a groundbreaking or entirely fresh concept, it does have its fair share of over-the-top moments that will tickle your funny bone.

If you love rom-coms and are looking for a lighthearted watch, Mere Husband Ki Biwi might be the perfect pick for the weekend.

Bhai honest review? Movie expected se zyada achhi hai! #ArjunKapoor finally acting kar raha hai, #Rakul & #Bhumi killed it. Emotions me pura banda kheench leta hai ???? #MereHusbandKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/qYXdhie72v — Lokesh Saini? (@LokeshVirat18K) February 21, 2025

Several moviegoers have already flocked to theatres and shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Let's take a look at what netizens have to say!

It's the kind of film that makes you laugh, makes you feel something, and keeps you hooked till the end. Bas aise aur films chahiye Bollywood se! ? #MereHusbandKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/GIqxHPsgiM — प्रिया निनावे (@_priya9) February 21, 2025

A user wrote, "#MereHusbandKiBiwi springs a pleasant surprise. It is a fun watch with a simple story told well and full of happiness and humour. @bhumipednekar is outstanding @Rakulpreet is effective but is it #ArjunKapoor who is the show stealer here. A major comeback. Watch it."

Dekhne baithe the timepass ke liye but movie ne kab engage kar liya pata hi nahi chala! Writing strong hai performances solid hai aur story relatable! ?? #MereHusbandKiBiwi pic.twitter.com/XvfC3xPIgR — Balram Sharma (@Brsharma_In) February 21, 2025

Another one mentioned, "Movie was soooo unexpected! #Rakul and #Bhumi 's chemistry was fire!! #ArjunKapoor was great with his timing and delivery...acting game on point! #MereHusbandKiBiwi."

#MereHusbandKiBiwiReview – Bahut Mazedaar Aur Manoranjak! ?



Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MereHusbandKiBiwi ek zabardast comedy hai! Dialogues witty aur one-liners hilarious hain. #ArjunKapoor ka comic timing perfect hai, #BhumiPednekar aur #RakulPreetSingh bhi kaafi entertaining hain. — Sagar shukla (@Sagarshukl10107) February 21, 2025

The third one wrote, "A third shared, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the kind of Bollywood film we need more of... smart writing, solid performances & no extra masala! Bas story aur characters hi enough hai to entertain."

Just watched “#MereHusbandKiBiwi” and I liked it. After a very long time, saw a Family Drama entertainer on the Big Screen. I loved the conflict between the Female Leads. It wasn’t an Arjun Sir’s Film, it was a Bhumi mam v/s Rakul mam film. —— — Raj Nishchay Agarwal (@iamrajnishchay) February 21, 2025

The fourth one mentioned, "However, some criticism emerged. One viewer remarked, "Not a family film at all. I went with my father, and it was so embarrassing." Another wrote, "Bad decision to watch this. What kind of acting is this? Though I expected this from Arjun Kapoor."