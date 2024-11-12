Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang announced their divorced earlier this year after months of speculations. The two had been married for over a decade and also have a daughter. Isha has revealed that it was Timmy's decision to part ways and not hers. But, added, that she didn't want to latch onto trying to stay together when things had stagnated.

What went wrong

"I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart. It was his decision, he said, This is not working out'. And I said, 'Okay, fine'. Then, we just parted ways. Only mature people can take decisions like these...It was easy for me not to give him a divorce, but that would go against my values," she told Bombay Times.

Timmy wanted divorce

"We separated amicably. It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I'm very spiritual. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water," she further added.

Isha Koppikar also added that the way Timmy handled the divorce was quite irresponsible. She wanted her daughter, who was quite a little girl back then, to be informed about this decision slowly. Something which Narang didn't do. The Rudraksh actress further added that the way Timmy handled their divorce was 'irresponsible' and it was something that he later realised.

"It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it," she further mentioned.