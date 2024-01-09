Timmy Narang has confirmed his divorce with wife Isha Koppikar. Timmy has revealed that the couple officially parted ways in November, last year. He added that it was all amicable. He also stressed on the fact that both him and Isha are now free to carry on with their lives and move on. Isha and Timmy tied the knot in 2009 in a grand ceremony.

What Timmy said

"After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that," Timmy told TOI.

What went wrong

Isha and Timmy have a daughter who came into the world in July 2014. Timmy's clarification came a few days after Isha refused to talk about it. The reports further state that the actress has moved out of the house and has been living separately from Timmy. "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter," a report stated.

Isha has always heaped praise on her hotelier ex-husband Timmy. She had once said in an interview that her husband is protective but not possessive. She had also added that he loves his space and doesn't get insecure of anything.

"Timmy is protective, not possessive. I am not possessive either. Timmy is very comfortable in his own skin. He is not somebody who feels threatened by anyone. I always wanted somebody like that. I love my space, and he loves his space. I am blessed to have him in my life," she had said in an interview.