Not many people would know that Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Priyanka Chopra has always had shared a close bond with each other. Isha had even joined Priyanka's bachelorette brigade in Amsterdam. And as we all know that Priyanka is currently in India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. Isha decided to host her bunch of best friends on Sunday evening at her new house in Mumbai.

Apart from Priyanka, Isha also hosted her cousin Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who is rumoured to be dating Isha Ambani's younger brother Anant Ambani, along with Srishti Behl Arya and Tamanna Dutt. The girl gang was seen having a blast by relishing on some homemade ice cream.

An overwhelmed Priyanka documented the moment in an Instagram post expressing her gratitude for offering her a wonderful night. She even teased Alia Bhatt for missing the moment by minutes in the post. "Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here's to many more girls nights!❤️ @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!" she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas, who had made their first public appearance as a couple at Akash Ambani's engagement bash at the family's residence, Antilia, earlier had also attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement at Lake Como, Italy. On the other hand, Isha was also one of the important guests at Priyanka's roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani had earlier spoken about her close bond with Priyanka and had said that she was more than a friend to her.

"PC (Priyanka Chopra), I've known forever. But she is more like an elder sister to me. We actually got closer when we were both living away from home in the US. We again share a very real relationship—we see each other in real-life settings and not in like glamorous ones; we have real conversations. She's a really strong mentor and role model," Isha was quoted as saying by Vogue India.