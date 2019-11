After Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has now taken the social media storm with her breathtaking look for the family wedding.

We have seen the Ambani girl pulling off regal clothes with ease and never fails to impress her fans. She turned many heads with her breathtaking look at the Met Gala 2019. Going with this year's Met Gala theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", Isha wore a haute couture gown with a plunging neckline, featuring feather all over the skirt and embellishments on torso of the gown, which also featured a gorgeous long train. She completed her princess-like look with a diamond neck piece and drop earrings.

And this time around, Isha chose to go with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 3D ensemble which comprised of a three-piece set - blouse, long skirt and a shimmery dupatta to finish off her look.

The pictures have already surfaced on social media wherein Isha can be seen trying out different poses for photographs. Take a look.