Pranav Mohanlal's new movie 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' graced the big screens all around Kerala on January 25. Even though the film was released with huge hype, the same did not reflect in the opening show and most of the centers in Kerala witnessed an average attendance of just 60 per cent.

As per a report published in 'Top Movie Rankings', 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' has collected just Rs 5.82 lakh from multiplexes in Thiruvananthapuram. From multiplexes in Kochi, the movie collected just Rs 3.75 lakh.

Even though official reports are still unavailable, industry experts predict that the film might have collected approximately Rs 1.4 crore from the Mollywood box-office on its opening day. It should be noted that Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie 'Aadhi' had collected more than Rs 2.7 crore on its opening day.

Aadhi had collected more than Rs 7 lakh from the Kochi box-office on the opening day, and it clearly indicated the fading star power of Pranav Mohanlal just after the release of his second movie as a solo hero.

As 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' is unanimously receiving negative reviews from all corners, chances of this film bouncing back at the box-office are pretty low. However, fans of Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal are vigorously promoting this movie on social media platforms. While this might not make the movie a box-office success, it may help the producer recover his investment as the film completes its theatre run.

'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' is directed by Arun Gopi who made a dream debut in Mollywood with the film 'Ramaleela'. Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, this movie stars Zaya David playing the lady lead. The supporting star cast includes Manoj K Jayan, Kalabhavan Shajon, and Gokul Suresh.

The film showcases the story of Appu (Pranav Mohanlal) who faces the challenge of his life after he meets Zaya, during a new year eve party. Even though the film was made with top-rated cinematic values, it lacks perfect screenplay and this is considered to be the main failure of 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu'.