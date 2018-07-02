Vishal's Irumbu Thirai has emerged as a successful movie at the worldwide box office. With its good run in many centres, the Tamil flick has earned the "blockbuster" status.

Going by the trade reports, Irumbu Thirai has grossed Rs 61 crore at the worldwide box office. The major chunk of its share has arrived from its home territory. The film has earned Rs 26.25 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The PS Mithran-directorial has raked in Rs 3.2 crore from rest of India. From its Telugu version titled Abhimanyudu, it has raked in Rs 19.6 crore.

The trade experts estimate that Irumbu Thirai has grossed Rs 11.5 crore from the overseas centres.

The makers of Irumbu Thirai had earned Rs 17.5 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights and the distributors' share stands at Rs 26 crore. It is being credited as the first blockbuster movie of 2018.

Irumbu Thirai is a new-age movie based on data theft. The movie tries to speak about the modus operandi of how people's private information is being sold without their notice.

The movie shows how stolen data can create havoc in an individual's life.

Samantha plays the female lead in the film, while Arjun Sarja will be seen in the character of an antagonist. The movie, which was released on May 11 after being delayed due to the 48-day Kollywood strike, is still being screened in select screens in Tamil Nadu.