Irrfan Khan's son Babil is known for his strong opinions and progressive thinking. He is known for breaking gender sterotypes, one social media post at-a-time among others. The young man keeps grabbing headlines for ticking off all the right boxes with his social media post. From teaching trolls about feminism, nepotism, gender equality to women empowerment, Babil often keeps trending. And this time, it was no different.

Babil recently shared a video of his before and after skincare routine. While we love how he pampers and cares for his skin, there were many who weren't impressed.

While sharing the video, Babil wrote, "Can you believe some people STILL go, "Are you a girl?" when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."

Babil is already a favourite among several celebrities for his feet-on-the-ground approach and sense-of-humour. It was only after legendary Irrfan Khan's untimely death that people got more curious to know about Babil. The young man keeps sharing pictures, happy memories and learnings he received from his father. Babil is currently busy with film and acting course in London. He is hoping to join the industry post May, after his graduation.

Talking about his Bollywood venture, he shared another post and revealed he was getting offers to act. Sharing a picture of Irrfan Khan, he wrote, "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I'd rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)"