No one would ever want to look back at the year 2020 in their lifetime. Not only has the year brought everything to a standstill but also took away our favourite people from us. It's hardly been half-a-year and 2020 has already established itself as the year of the most unexpected and shocking deaths. Let's take a look at the gems we lost this year.

Irrfan Khan: The entire nation went into a state of shock and grief when the news of Irrfan Khan's unexpected demise broke out. The loss was not just of their family but felt personal for all the people of the country. Irrfan, the artist, even the West bowed down in front of, left us for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. The actor had been battled neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after a colon infection. He was just 54.

Rishi Kapoor: If the jolt of Irrfan Khan's death was not enough, we all woke up to the shattering news of Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30, 2020. The biggest romantic hero of the Hindi film industry, Kapoor, passed away after battling Leukemia for almost two years. The man who was a delight to watch and hear fought with the disease till his last breathe and never lost hope.

Wajid Khan: In a major shock to not just the music industry but the entire country, singer-composer, Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020. "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection," the family's official statement read.

Sushant Singh Rajput: It was Sushant Singh's death news that broke everyone's heart and soul. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai home. He was just 34. While a lot has been said and written about whether it was a murder or a suicide, we still find it difficult to believe that the ever smiling, affectionate actor is not with us anymore.

Disha Salian: Sushant Singh's ex-manager and a celebrity talent management executive, Disha Salian had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. Industry and friends described her as a cheerful, vivacious girl.

Sameer Sharma: Actor Sameer Sharma's death not only made the entire industry go into a state-of-grief but also urged everyone to understand the importance of mental health. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor was found hanging in his kitchen. Several celebs took to social media to share and express their regret over how they could not be there for him when he probably needed them. He was just 44.