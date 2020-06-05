The untimely demise of Wajid Khan on Monday, June 1, came as a shock to the Bollywood industry. Wajid was part of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid and succumbed to a long battle with kidney infection and reported complications due to COVID-19. He passed away at a hospital in Mumbai.

The artiste is remembered by many of his colleagues and the Bollywood industry. Abhijeet Sawant, who had worked with Wajid several years ago, too has fond memories with the music composer.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, the Indian Idol 1 winner said: "In my second playback song for Emraan Hashmi from the film Jawaani Deewani, Sajid Wajid had composed the music. I have lots of memories with Wajid bhai. He was a very soft spoken and a friendly person and that's the reason he was special to me. He used to connect with me really well and make me feel good by refering as beta. During the launch of my album Farida, I had invited both Sajid and Wajid bhai and the latter praised me a lot. Despite being a big music director, the fact that he took out time from his busy schedule for the launch of an artist's album, was a wonderful thing for me. I have also met him several times in studios. Wajid bhai was a very positive person. I had never heard him say anything negative about anyone nor seen him craving for anything."

Abhijeet Sawant's tweet:

Soon after the music-composer's demise, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief. Abhijeet too expressed his condolence to the family. "RIP #Wajid bhai. My heartfelt condolences to wajid bhai family... we always had so much to talk. Sajidwajid gave me my life's second playback song. Only on one phone call u came for my music launch . I always thought u n me can talk for hours.Will miss that positive energy.will miss u bhai. Bohot nuksan hua bhai" he wrote on his Instagram page along with a picture of Wajid.

Wajid's health issues:

Wajid, reportedly was suffering from multiple issues and had also undergone a kidney transplant. His situation got worse after a kidney infection and was in ventilator for couple of days before he breathed his last, Wajid's fellow composer Salim Merchant had told PTI.

Sajid-Wajid's professional lives:

Sajid-Wajid duo has delivered some of the biggest Bollywood chart-buster songs. The duo got their big break in Salman Khan starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kiya in 1998 and were also the composers on Sonu Nigam's solo album Deewana. They were the composers of several Salman Khan films like Partner (2007), Hello (2008), Wanted (2009), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Dabangg (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger's Mashallah (2012).