Music composer Wajid Khan passed away last night. Wajid was part of the popular Bollywood music duo Sajid-Wajid and succumbed to a long battle with kidney infection and reported complications due to COVID-19. He passed away at a hospital in Mumbai.

The artiste is remembered by many of his colleagues and the Bollywood industry. His brother and he created one of the biggest Bollywood music duos with a solid repertoire of work. Here's a look at the 2 decades and more Wajid Khan had spent in Bollywood.

Wajid Khan's sprawling journey through Bollywood

The unfortunate demise of Wajid Khan came as a shock to Bollywood last night. After the singer-composer's untimely passing, social media was flooded with tributes and memories about the singer. Wajid Khan formed one half of Sajid-Wajid, the music duo that have had Bollywood grooving to their tunes since 1998.

Wajid Khan was the son of Ustad Sharafat Khan, the famous tabla player. Under his father, both Wajid and his brother Sajid were in music since a very young age. Born in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His maternal grandfather Ustad Fayyaz Ahmed Khan was a Padma Shri awardee and his uncle Ustad Niyaz Ahmed Khan was the recipient of the celebrated Tansen Award. With this long line of music tradition, there was no doubt the two brothers would be inclined towards music.

It was during Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, that Sajid-Wajid got their big break. Having composed the music for the film, the music was a huge hit winning them much recognition in the industry. It was also the start of their long and close association with Salman Khan.

The brother duo were also the composers on Sonu Nigam's solo album Deewana. They were composers for a long list of Salman Khan films such as- Partner (2007), Hello (2008), Wanted (2009), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Dabangg (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger's Mashallah (2012).

In fact, the association with Salman Khan went so far, that recently the composer-duo were also the one's who lent music to his music videos that garnered views by the millions on YouTube such as - Bhai Bhai, Pyaar Karo Na. Wajid as part of the duo has received many accolades including the Filmfare award, Guild awards, Gima, and Zee Cine to name a few.

In the reality space, the Sajid-Wajid composed the theme song for IPL season 4, Bigg Boss Seasons- 4 and 6. Wajid Khan was also the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with Shekhar Ravjiani and Sona Mohapatra.

Wajid Khan used to be active on Twitter, he had mourned Irrfan Khan's death earlier in April. In 2017, when Sonu Nigam had made a comment on being woken up by Azaan and forced deliciousness, Wajid had commented his disappointed at the tweet.

The 42-year-old was married to Yashmin Khan in 2003 and was the father of two kids, a son and a daughter. Surely, the composer and singer will truly be missed and his contribution to Bollywood's music through the decades will never be forgotten.