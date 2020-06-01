https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/737673/salman-khan-jacqueline-iulia-distributing-essentials-needy.jpg

Bollywood was yet to recover from the death of legends like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor as another sad news knocked on our doors. The musical sensation Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away, reportedly after suffering from coronavirus in Mumbai. Singer Sonu Nigam broke the news of Wajid Khan's untimely demise and as per the sources he revealed that the music director died past midnight on June 1, 2020.

Bollywood Journalist Faridoon Shahryar tweeted, "Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19." The entertainment industry has been taken aback by the news of one of the most loved music directors of the B-Town.

Many Bollywood celebrities, as well as singers, took their social media platforms to share their condolences and pray for Wajid Khan's soul. Using the #WajidKhan, stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and many more expressed their grief along with many fans.

Recalling Wajid's vibrant smile, Priyanka Chopra, wrote, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7," while Varun Dhawan shared a memorable picture of Wajid Khan with his dad David Dhawan and wrote, "shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music Musical note."

Check out the heartfelt posts by Bollywood celebs :

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music ? pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

My deepest condolences and prayers with all the loved ones and all those mourning the passing of Wajid Khan. What a deeply tragic loss of a life so young... #RIPWajidKhan — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 1, 2020

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. ?? #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...?



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. ?



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family ?



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

This cannot be true ! I can’t believe that Wajid bhai has left us .. In state of complete shock ! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace ? May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss — Tulsi Kumar #TereNaal (@TulsikumarTK) May 31, 2020

The hit Sajid-Wajid duo is responsible for many blockbuster songs over the past decade. Even in the time of the pandemic, this duo was focused on spreading positivity in the society with their soulful music. Recently, their channel 'Taaleem Music' launched two sensational songs Tere Saath Hain Hum and Eid Mubarak.

Wajid Khan and his brother are famously known to work with Salman Khan and has delivered many chartbuster songs for him. They started off their career with Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. It's hard to believe that the man who made us groove on some of the amazing tracks over the year is no more amid us.

Remembering the ace music director of Bollywood, let's have a look at some of his hit songs directed by him:

1. Mashallah- Ek Tha Tiger

2. Soni De Nakhre- Partner

3. Sonu Nigam's Album 'Deewana'

4. Le Le Maza Le - Wanted

5. Hud Dabbang- Dabbang

6. Aa Re Pritam Pyaare - Rowdy Rathore

7. Munna Badnam Hua - Dabbang 3

Not only as a director with his brother Sajid Khan, but Wajid has also given many hits as a singer. Here's the list of the songs by Wajid Khan as a singer.

1. Pandey Jee Seeti- Dabangg 2

2. Fevicol Se- Dabbang 2

3. Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita- Rowdy Rathore

4. Love Me- Wanted

5. Do You Wanna Partner- Partner

6.Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai- Chashme Baddoor

7. Mukhtasar- Teri Meri Kahaani

Before his untimely demise, Wajid also composed music for Salman Khan's songs that were released during the lockdown, which includes the latest, 'Bhai-Bhai' song.

International Business Times, India hopes that his soul finds peace and heaven. You will be missed, Wajid Khan.