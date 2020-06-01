Popular Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan, one half of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, has passed away just a short while back. He was reportedly suffering from coronavirus infection and eventually succumbed to the deadly pandemic.

Veteran singer Sonu Nigam confirmed the demise of Wajid Khan due to coronavirus. "Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19," Faridoon Shahryar tweeted.

More details awaited.

Sajid-Wajid have been closely associated with Salman Khan and had been composing music for his films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger. They recently composed music for songs featuring Salman Khan amid lockdown.

In a hard time of pandemic, music director duo, Sajid-Wajid left no bars to motivate the society and create positiveness through their music. They recently launched a new music channel, Taaleem Music, which is meant to showcase some different music apart from Bollywood.

Recently, their channel came up with two inspirational and happening songs Tere Saath Hain Hum and Eid Mubarak. They started brainchild Taaleem Studio by Sajid Wajid, now they are all set with Taaleem Music channel, which has released these soulful tracks.